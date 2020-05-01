Marvin Sordell and Liam Rosenior named on FA diversity and inclusion body

Media playback is not supported on this device Listen to Marvin Sordell's poem about his depression

Former footballers Marvin Sordell and Liam Rosenior are among seven new members on the Football Association's Inclusion Advisory Board (IAB).

The IAB is a subcommittee of the FA board which aims to enhance diversity and equality at all levels of the game.

Sordell has spoken out about his mental health since retiring at 28, while Rosenior supports the 'Rooney Rule'.

"The standard of candidates was outstanding and we are delighted," said IAB chairman Paul Elliot.

"It was important to bring in people who can offer a fresh perspective from both within and outside of football.

"We've made great strides since the Inclusion Advisory Board formed in 2013 and it's crucial to bring in those who can challenge existing ideas."

Sordell and Rosenior are joined by Centre for Mental Health chief executive Sarah Hughes, KPMG's director of inclusion, diversity and social equality Edleen John and Transport for London's director of inclusion and talent Staynton Brown.

Kick it Out chairman Sanjay Bhandari is also included on the board, while Roya Mehdizadeh-Valoujerdy will now represent the FA Youth Council.

Former Coventry and Burton Albion striker Sordell, who also represented the Great Britain football team at the 2012 Olympics, has previously said football clubs should employ full-time counsellors after describing his own battle with depression.

Ex-Hull and Brighton defender Rosenior, who has since moved into coaching with Derby County, is a supporter of the 'Rooney Rule' - named after the NFL diversity committee chairman Dan Rooney - which is a policy adopted in the EFL that means clubs must interview at least one black, Asian and minority ethnic (BAME) candidate when searching for a new first-team manager.