Cologne have no further infections after three tested positive for coronavirus

Fans of Cologne during a Bundesliga match against Schalke in February

German club Cologne have had no further Covid-19 infections after three people tested positive last week and training in groups continued as normal.

The trio are "symptom-free" but remain in quarantine for 14 days and "no retesting is possible", said the club.

The Bundesliga is set to become the first major football league in Europe to return to competition.

Officials suggested resuming on 9 May but the government delayed the decision and a restart may now be 16 or 23 May.

The club said in a statement: "On Sunday, FC Koln had the entire team, as well as the coaching and backroom staff, tested for Covid-19. All tests from the independent laboratory were negative.

"On Monday morning, Markus Gisdol's team will continue to train in groups. Training is not open to the public.

"The medical concept from the DFL [German FA] sees the regular testing as a prerequisite for the possible continuation of the league.

"Only players who have been tested negatively twice in succession are allowed to train and play."

Last week, chancellor Angela Merkel said that any decision on if and when sports activities could resume would now be taken on Wednesday, 6 May.

The league has been suspended since mid-March because of the global coronavirus pandemic.

"It is absolutely necessary that we remain disciplined and stick to health guidelines," said Merkel.

The DFL has warned that many top-division teams will be in an "existence-threatening" financial position if play does not resume by June.

With nine games of the season remaining, Cologne sit in 10th place.