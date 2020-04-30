Swansea City set tentative training return date after coronavirus

Swansea City were 11th in the Championship when competitive football was put on hold in March

Swansea City head coach Steve Cooper says the club are working towards being back in training on 16 May.

Football across the UK has been suspended since early March because of the coronavirus pandemic, with no firm date yet for resuming matches.

Cooper says Swansea will obey whatever decisions the EFL makes regarding when or whether the season restarts.

"There's still some assumptions.. but you've got to work towards that (16 May)," Cooper told BBC Sport Wales.

"We're following the latest guidelines both from the Government and the EFL, we're still in the lockdown and I think the next update is 6th or 7th of May.

"A few weeks ago the EFL talked about not returning to training before the 16th of May and then they talked about 56 days to play the remaining nine games and the play-offs.

"We've done some plans around that... until we get told something different by the Government or the EFL then that's what we'll stick to."

Regardless of whether the squad can return to group training next month, or whether the season is even completed, Cooper is confident his players are fit and healthy.

"We haven't had any cases (of Covid-19) reported with the players and the football staff, yes the players are fine," he added.

"We've been through different phases from when the league was postponed on the 13th of March.

"There's been differences in the programmes we've asked players to follow, some of it being rest time as well because we're still in the unknown."