Chelsea ask foreign players to return to England by Sunday

Christian Pulisic and Emerson are two of Chelsea's foreign-based players who have been asked to return to England

Chelsea have asked foreign-based players to return to England by Sunday.

Several players, including Brazilian midfielder Willian, were allowed to travel home after coronavirus led to the league's suspension on 13 March.

But now the Premier League is exploring whether it can resume the season in June, Chelsea want to be prepared should the green light be given.

Premier League clubs are set to discuss next steps during a video conference call on Friday.

It is understood Chelsea will give players some flexibility if they cannot make it back to the UK by Sunday as travel arrangements may prove difficult.

Brazilian-born full-back Emerson and American midfielder Christian Pulisic are also believed to have returned to their native countries.

Upon their return players will comply with any government advice regarding quarantine.

The government is set to introduce a 14-day quarantine period for those arriving from outside the UK from as early as Friday.

Several clubs, including Arsenal, West Ham and Brighton, have allowed their players to train individually at their respective training grounds, but Chelsea are yet to open up their Cobham facility.