Celtic: The stories behind the Lisbon Lions

From the section

Fifty three years have gone by since Celtic became the first British team to become European champions.

Delving into the BBC Archive, here are a host of videos charting the stories and background to that iconic game in Lisbon.

Media playback is not supported on this device Stevie Chalmers survived tuberculous meningitis thanks to Rangers fan Dr Peter McKenzie

Media playback is not supported on this device Bertie Auld visits his old home in Panmure Street and shares memories of his childhood

Media playback is not supported on this device Jock Stein prepares his team for the 1966/67 season with a tour of North America

Media playback is not supported on this device Jock Stein was initially told he couldn’t manage Celtic because he was non-catholic