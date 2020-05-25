Celtic: The stories behind the Lisbon Lions

Fifty three years have gone by since Celtic became the first British team to become European champions.

Delving into the BBC Archive, here are a host of videos charting the stories and background to that iconic game in Lisbon.

Stevie Chalmers survived tuberculous meningitis thanks to Rangers fan Dr Peter McKenzie

Bertie Auld visits his old home in Panmure Street and shares memories of his childhood

Jock Stein prepares his team for the 1966/67 season with a tour of North America

Jock Stein was initially told he couldn’t manage Celtic because he was non-catholic

Celtic FC won the European Cup in 1967. 50 years later, their success is remembered.

