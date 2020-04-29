Trevor Cherry: England & Leeds defender dies, aged 72

Ex-England international defender Trevor Cherry has died "suddenly and unexpectedly" aged 72, his former club Leeds United have confirmed.

The defender joined Leeds from Huddersfield in 1972 and won a league championship in 1974 and making 486 appearances for the club.

He played 27 games for England, captained the side once and was part of the 1980 European Championship squad.

Cherry, was also player-manager at Bradford, where he played 92 matches.

He managed at Valley Parade from 1982 to 1985, with former Leeds team-mate Terry Yorath as his assistant.

Cherry guided the club to the Third Division title in 1985, a promotion overshadowed by the tragedy of the Bradford fire disaster on the final day of the season, in which 56 supporters died when the main stand burned down.

Cherry was heavily involved in the club's support for those bereaved and attended funeral services of those who died.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with Trevor's wife Sue, sons Darren and Ian, daughter Danielle and his five grandchildren at this difficult time," Leeds said in their statement.

Having progressed through the ranks at Huddersfield at the start of his playing career, making 185 appearances and winning the Second Division title, Cherry impressed Leeds boss Don Revie enough to seek him as a potential replacement for Jack Charlton.

The versatile defender became a dependable figure at Leeds in a 10-year spell, covering for the injured Terry Cooper at full-back and then forging a partnership at the heart of the defence with Norman Hunter - who died on 17 April.

He was part of a successful group of Leeds players to be given the freedom of the city in 2019, for their achievements on the field.

Under Revie he played in the 1973 European Cup Winners' Cup final and also in the FA Cup final defeat by Sunderland that same year.

The 1-0 defeat against the Second Division side was famous for a remarkable double save from goalkeeper Jimmy Montgomery, the first of which denied Cherry's header.