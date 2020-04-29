Vivianne Miedema: Arsenal striker fears women's football could lose progress

Women's Super League clubs enjoyed greater exposure after the 2019 World Cup

Arsenal and Netherlands striker Vivianne Miedema fears the progress made by women's football could be lost as clubs look to make savings in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

England's run to the semi-final in the 2019 World Cup triggered increased attendances and exposure for teams in the Women's Super League this season.

But Miedema worries financial challenges may affect women's funding.

"The women's game will probably struggle after this," Miedema said.

"We're quite lucky that we are at a club like Arsenal, which is a massive club, but I think that the growth the women's game has had in the last couple of years will cause a really hard situation because a lot of clubs and Uefa/Fifa are missing out on a lot of money.

"I think if clubs need to cut anything, they will cut women's football which is obviously for me not the right decision to make as a club."

Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur hosted WSL games in their home stadiums during the current campaign, which was halted in March.

The divisional crowd record was shattered on both occasions, with City's Manchester derby attendance of 31,213 in September surpassed by 38,262 for Spurs' home north London derby against Miedema's Arsenal in November.

Should England follow other European leagues?

Chelsea are just a point behind Manchester City, with a game in hand, in the Women's Super League table

If the season is to be resumed rather than scrapped, Miedema, 23, would like to see players given opportunity to gain match fitness before a return to competitive action.

No decision has been made yet by the Football Association, but the Netherlands' football association, KNVB, has already called a halt to their domestic football, abandoning the 2019-20 season.

"I think right now Holland is a bit further ahead than we are in the UK," Miedema continued. "And the money that goes around in football, in Holland it's not comparable with what is in England.

"If that's the safest option [to cancel the league] for us players and for everyone around us then it's probably an opportunity to just cancel the league and start again next year."

The Dutch have opted to scratch all awarding of championships, although they will award European qualification places on a league-position basis.

"I'm not really sure if the FA is thinking about doing it that way, especially on the men's side with Liverpool miles ahead of Manchester City," Miedema added.

"If they are going to crown a champion, I think it would be really hard on Chelsea in our league with them having a game played less than City, but that's just something that I think in this situation we have to accept and move on from."