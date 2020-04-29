SPFL: Rangers' allegations 'unacceptable' - Neil Doncaster

Media playback is not supported on this device Rangers' allegations causing 'intolerable strain' - Doncaster

Rangers' "vague allegations" of bullying and coercion by the SPFL are "simply unacceptable", says league chief executive Neil Doncaster.

And he believes the saga is causing "intolerable strain" to the SPFL board.

The Ibrox club, backed by Hearts and Stranraer, have forced an extraordinary general meeting on 12 May to call for an inquiry into the SPFL handling of a vote to end the lower-league season.

Rangers say they have proof of a "lack of fair play" in the voting process.

"If anyone has any alleged evidence of wrongdoing, they must bring it forward," said Doncaster.

"It's now been several weeks since these allegations were first made. I believe they have a duty to bring it to the attention of the chairman of the SPFL as soon as possible.

"This ongoing rumour, innuendo, vague allegations, calling for the suspension of myself and [SPFL legal adviser] Rod MacKenzie, it's simply unacceptable.

"It places an absolutely intolerable strain on people who are simply trying to do their job to the best of their ability for the benefit of all 42 member clubs."

Rangers want a broader investigation of the SPFL's handling of the ballot after the league-commissioned probe into Dundee's delayed casting vote found "no evidence of impropriety".

Dundee's change of heart - after initially submitting a vote rejecting the proposal - allowed the lower leagues to be ended, with the Premiership allowed to follow suit.

"You have to query whether any investigation will ever satisfy some people," added Doncaster.

"The letter issued today by [SPFL chairman] Murdoch MacLennan is a comprehensive account of what has occurred, when it occurred, how it occurred.

"It attempts to answer the various accusations thrown at the board in the last few weeks. I believe it should help any fair-minded person come to the conclusion there is nothing to be gained from further recrimination, investigation, in-fighting.

"I would urge everyone to move towards the conciliation we have to have if the game is to move forward to tackle the crisis we all face."

Doncaster admits the weeks of recrimination have caused reputational damage to the SPFL amid its searching for a new title sponsor. Ladbrokes has opted not extend its five-year agreement which ends this season.

"I'm not going to pretend that what's happened over the last few weeks is at all helpful," he said.

"We know sponsors in sport generally are going to be very difficult, with the damage Covid-19 is doing to the economy generally. Frankly, all the infighting is a distraction from that mission."

'Open-minded to any model that resumes games'

Meanwhile, with the top flight suspended until mid-June at the earliest, Doncaster says the league remains "open-minded" over exploring options for completing the campaign.

The Dutch and French leagues have been cancelled after a return was ruled out until September, while Germany's Bundesliga is planning a closed-door return in May and the English Premier League hopes to restart in June, also with no spectators.

The SPFL is discuss a phased return of events - including games behind closed doors - with Scottish sports minister Joe Fitzpatrick on 5 May.

"I think we should be absolutely open-minded to any model that gets games up and running safely," Doncaster said.

"Player welfare is a big part of that. Testing is a big part of the plan south of the border. The costs of the testing in England that is envisaged run to millions of pounds - that is a very significant cost in terms of our revenues in Scotland."