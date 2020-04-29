Coronavirus: AFC Fylde women's team disbanded because of pandemic

AFC Fylde's 6,000-capacity Mill Farm home features a sports bar, an 80-seat restaurant with roof terrace, a 40-seat cafe as well as conference and event facilities across nine rooms

AFC Fylde have confirmed they have disbanded their women's side because of the coronavirus pandemic.

They are believed to be the first semi-professional or professional women's side in the top 40 clubs in England to fold because of COVID-19.

Fylde were ninth in the Northern Premier Division of the National League - the third tier of women's football - when the season was suspended.

The club had previously said it would remain committed to its women's side.

"We wholeheartedly understand and accept this is not the news anyone wanted to give, or to receive," Fylde chief executive Jonty Castle said.

"Everyone at the club would like to offer our best wishes to all current players and staff for their future careers."

The season was declared null and void at the end of March.

Reading became the first club in the Women's Super League to place their players on the government's furlough scheme on Tuesday.

Several clubs in the Women's Championship had already furloughed players.