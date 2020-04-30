Vetch Field remembered: 15 years since Swansea City left historic home

Swansea City fans on the Vetch Field pitch after the ground's final league game

It was almost 04:00 BST on 1 May, 2005, the day after the final league game at Vetch Field.

Around 12 hours earlier, Adrian Forbes had scored the last league goal at the ground which was Swansea City's home for 93 years, a thumping drive beyond Shrewsbury Town's future England goalkeeper Joe Hart.

Forbes acknowledges that he was "wobbling" after a long night of celebrating in Swansea city centre - but he was able to recognise a Vetch Field seat under the arm of a man on the other side of the street.

"He said he sat on it, his dad sat on it and his granddad sat on it," Forbes recalls.

"That told me what that old ground meant to people in Swansea. To score that goal - it is a massive part of my life."

Adrian Forbes is remembered for scoring the final league goal at Vetch Field

Roberto Martinez was another member of the Swansea side which signed off at the Vetch 15 years ago.

The Spaniard joined the Swans in 2003, playing a pivotal role in their last-gasp escape from the threat of relegation to non-league football in his early days at the club and continuing to stamp his class over their midfield for the next three seasons.

Having started life in the dugout at Swansea in 2007 - by which time the Liberty Stadium was their home - Martinez has managed Everton, won the FA Cup with Wigan and taken Belgium to the last four of the World Cup.

Yet he has not forgotten the Vetch.

It was tired, outdated and could accommodate only 11,469 fans for the Shrewsbury game, but the Vetch had history.

Visiting teams found the place unwelcoming - hostile at times - and there were occasions when it provided an examination for Swansea players too.

Martinez recalls the influence of the North Bank, the home terrace which, unusually, ran the length of the pitch.

"They could really lift you up, make you feel ready to win a game. In the same way, when you gave the ball away, the emotions could come to you," he says.

"You really had to grow as a player to play in front of the North Bank."

Martinez says the fans were never more involved than on the final day of 2002-03, when anything but victory over Hull City would have cost Swansea their place in the Football League.

Roberto Martinez was a huge favourite with Swansea fans during his time as a player and manager at the club

Brian Flynn's team won an undulating, agonising game 4-2.

"That day you felt chemistry that probably I haven't felt in another ground," Martinez says.

"You could feel the emotions on the outside, the tension, and that was shared with the players. Then at the end it was an explosion of ecstasy.

"I always said that if that game had been played away from the Vetch, probably it would have been a very different story over the last 15 years."

The Hull triumph is regarded as the start of Swansea's eye-catching climb from the doldrums to the Premier League, Capital One Cup glory and a memorable Europa League campaign.

The first of three promotions in six years was achieved in the Vetch's farewell season, with Forbes following his Shrewsbury strike with another winner at Bury the following weekend to ensure Swansea went up.

"The best goal I ever scored was an overhead kick for Grimsby at Barnet, but there were probably about three people there to see it," says Forbes, the ex-Norwich City winger who is now on the staff at another former club, Luton Town.

"But the Shrewsbury goal is the one I treasure most, and the only one that comes close to it is the one at Bury the week after.

"It's not the goals, it's their importance. It's about where Swansea City were at the time and the fact that promotion started the ball rolling for what was to come for the club."

Kristian O'Leary was the one local lad who was part of Kenny Jackett's Swansea side against Shrewsbury.

Local lad Kristian O'Leary was player of the year in Swansea City's final season at Vetch Field

His first trip to the Vetch was as a fan as a young boy in the early 1980s.

By 1992, O'Leary was putting 10 pence in the payphone in the ground's reception to break the news to his parents that manager Frank Burrows had offered him schoolboy forms.

"I basically left school at St Joseph's in Port Talbot and spent my time at the Vetch," O'Leary says. "It was just a special place."

O'Leary was player of the year in the Vetch's final season, but it was the team's success which mattered most.

As Swansea's impressive new home took shape across town, the pressure on Jackett's team to deliver promotion grew.

"I had heard people talking about how they were emotionally drained in games, but never experienced it," O'Leary says.

"But about 60 minutes into the Shrewsbury game, I knew what they meant. I felt dead. We wanted to win so much."

Once promotion was sealed, there was one last hurrah at the Vetch, as Swansea faced Wrexham in the FAW Premier Cup final.

The ground was patched-up in the wake of Shrewsbury, when some fans had celebrated on the pitch.

"They must have been hanging on the crossbar because for the 10 days between the games, they had to put the jack up and try to push it back level," O'Leary recalls.

League success was what really mattered, but cup glory was an added bonus.

Wrexham went ahead, but a Lee Trundle cross led to an own goal before Andy Robinson volleyed home the last of the thousands of goals scored at the Vetch to give the hosts victory.

"A good football team needs to have a good financial plan and from the commercial, marketing and sponsorship sides, you need a new stadium - that's the reality," says Martinez.

"But Swansea City is Swansea City because of the story at the Vetch."

Andy Robinson's goal gave Swansea victory over Wrexham in the last game at Vetch Field before the club moved to the Liberty Stadium

As Martinez, Swansea's captain at the time, held the Premier Cup aloft in the directors' box, fans were dismantling the ground all around him.

He has a box of photographs as a memento, while Forbes' shirt from Shrewsbury is on the wall at home alongside pictures of his goal.

Amid the post-Wrexham celebrations O'Leary joined thousands of others in claiming souvenirs.

"I have got a seat and I had two bits of turf," he says.

"My mother's got the seat at her house and I have got the turf in a pot in the garden.

"My wife's threatened to throw it out a few times, but I'm protecting it. They were special times."