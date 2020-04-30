A View from the Terrace pick their League One & Two XI for 2019-20

They have quickly become the alternative voice for Scottish football. Now they are shouting about the top players you may have never heard of.

BBC Scotland's A View From The Terrace has proven a hit with supporters and we asked the show's lower-league enthusiasts Shaughan McGuigan and Craig Telfer give us their top picks from Scottish League One and League Two this term.

Goalkeeper

Marc McCallum (Forfar Athletic)

The former Plymouth, Livingston and Dundee United has had a fine season for a struggling team in the third tier, making 101 saves - more than any other goalkeeper in the SPFL. Without the 27-year-old, Forfar may well have found themselves much closer to Stranraer at the foot of the table.

Other candidates: Robbie Mutch (Falkirk), Max Currie (Stranraer)

Right-back

Cammy Ballantyne (Montrose)

League One Montrose have one of the most talented part-time squads below the Championship. Perhaps no-one more so than right-back, Cammy Ballantyne, who is enjoying his second spell at the club after a season at Dumbarton sandwiched in-between. Pacey and athletic, the 23-year-old former Dundee United defender has all the attributes required to make the step up to the full-time game, should he want to do so.

Other candidates: Stewart Murdoch (East Fife), Michael Doyle (Falkirk)

Centre-backs

Craig Barr (Cowdenbeath) & Sean Crighton (Airdrieonians)

Craig Barr won an award for player of the month and is also in the running to be the most handsome in the SPFL

Craig Barr is probably the most handsome player in the SPFL but don't let his good looks overshadow his ability. The Cowdenbeath player has all the necessary qualities in a defender - tall, strong, powerful, a good communicator and organiser - and he's also chipped in with a handful of goals. Barr has also brought out the best of Craig Hamilton, a young centre-back on loan from Hearts.

Airdrie were rarely away from the top spots in League One this term, much of which was down to their redoubtable defence, with only Falkirk conceding fewer goals in the third tier. Captain Sean Crighton was arguably the pick of the bunch, with the 30-year-old leading by example as Airdrie pushed Falkirk and Raith Rovers all the way.

Other candidates: Iain Davidson (Raith Rovers), Chris Higgins (East Fife)

Left-back

Kieran MacDonald (Raith Rovers)

With width at a premium in the Raith team, Kieran MacDonald's acquisition proved to be vital to Rovers title success. Not only has the former Airdrie player performed admirably at the back, he's also been every bit as effective going forward, scoring three goals and creating nine others in all competitions, as John McGlynn's men pipped Falkirk to the title by a point.

Other candidates: Paul Dixon (Falkirk), Leon McCann (Airdrie)

Midfielders

Scott Agnew (East Fife), Regan Hendry (Raith Rovers) & Fraser Fyvie (Cove Rangers)

Scott Agnew scored 10 times for East Fife this term

In a third tier which featured full-time Falkirk and hybrid sides Raith Rovers and Airdrie, Darren Young continued to keep East Fife competitive. They just fell short of a top four place once again, but no-one stood out more in a talented side than Scott Agnew, who has one of the best left feet in the SPFL. The central midfielder, 32, scored 10 goals and created eight more.

Like Agnew with East Fife, Regan Hendry has been the heartbeat of Raith's success, with the bulk of their forward movement flowing through the former Celtic midfielder. The 22-year-old had already spent two loan spells at Stark's Park, but the announcement that he was coming back permanently delighted fans, who were at last able to fully enjoy his fantastic passing and ability to float past opponents.

Cove Rangers playmaker Fyvie is a Rolls Royce of a midfielder and has enjoyed a wonderful season with the League Two champions. He is one of the most decorated players in the lower divisions and his class and tremendous range of passing has been vital in his side's success. There are few sights in football as wonderful as Fyvie splitting open a defence with a 40-yard raker.

Other candidates: Morgaro Gomis (Falkirk), Jamie Masson (Cove Rangers), Scott Brown (Peterhead), David Galt (Queen's Park)

Forwards

Mitch Megginson (Cove Rangers), Declan McManus (Falkirk) & Salim Kouider-Aissa (Queen's Park)

Will Declan McManus return to Ross County for next season?

With 24 goals to his name, Mitch Megginson has been the finest player in League Two this term. The Cove Rangers striker's predatory instincts are unparalleled but his all-round game, including his link-up play and willingness to run the channels, mark him out as a special talent.

Declan McManus dropped down two divisions to join Falkirk on loan from Ross County and enjoyed the most prolific season of his career, with 23 goals and five assists in all competitions. The energetic front man has always been a handful due to his work rate, but after adding goals, the 25-year-old will almost certainly be in demand if County deem him surplus to requirements.

Queen's Park's Salim Kouider-Aissa has arguably been the best signing in the lower leagues this season. Previously unheralded at Stenhousemuir, Stirling Albion and Queen of the South, he took a step back into amateur football before regaining his mojo with Kilsyth Rangers, scoring 41 times last term. Returning to the SPFL, he has maintained his good form, netting 17 times in all competitions, and has been his side's focal point.

Other candidates: David Goodwillie (Clyde), Blair Lyons (Montrose), Shane Sutherland (Elgin City)