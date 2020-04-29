Cymru Premier: Can clubs overcome hurdles to resume season?

The New Saints won their eight successive league title last season

While top-level English football appears ready to take the first tentative steps towards a comeback, things may not be so simple in Wales.

And while there is an eagerness to return to action, some clubs in Wales are wondering at what cost that would be.

'Project Restart' has begun in terms of the English top flight, with discussions about resuming action coinciding with some training grounds reopening for individual work-outs.

European football's governing body, Uefa, have said they want answers from member nations by 25 May on whether seasons will be completed.

The questions still hang in the air for the Cymru Premier.

The Football Association of Wales has made it clear it wants to try to finish the top-tier campaign.

But there appear to be major challenges standing in the way of making that happen, with some clubs fearful of financial consequences.

The state of play

Like the vast majority of leagues in Europe, the 12-team Cymru Premier has been on hold since 7 March because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The FAW took the decision to suspend football at all levels across Wales until at least 15 May, but Uefa has urged associations to "explore all possible options" to conclude top-flight domestic campaigns.

For that to happen, the Cymru Premier would need to play the remaining 39 fixtures of its segregated second phase.

Connah's Quay Nomads are four points clear of The New Saints with six games to play

In the six-team champions conference, where Connah's Quay Nomads lead holders The New Saints by four points, teams have between six and seven games left to play.

It is a similar scenario in the bottom conference, with Airbus and Carmarthen currently in the bottom two relegation places.

Whether any club would go down even if the season is played out would depend on the sides who finish in the Cymru North and Cymru South promotion places obtaining tier-one licences.

The options

There are numerous options on the table right now.

The FAW has several scenarios in mind, including various dates on which the season would need to restart to be completed before 2020-21.

European places need to be settled and Uefa gave the green light last week for alternative ways to decide standings, with play-offs suggested.

Yet in the same executive meeting, Uefa also conceded that seasons could be prematurely ended if logistical problems - or financial risks - were too great.

In such a scenario, an association would be asked to nominate European qualifiers based on 'sporting merit'.

That eased many fears in Wales and allowed all to concentrate on what to do next without the worry of losing much-valued European spots.

The timeframe

June has been seen as one start date if circumstances allow, with The New Saints owner Mike Harris among those keen to see the campaign concluded, arguing that there is extra room for manoeuvre with Champions League and Europa League qualifiers likely to be pushed back.

"There may be a good opportunity while international travel is not permitted to have the league finished off and it may be able to go into August," Harris said.

"While there is time to play before any competition deadlines, then sporting chance should be given its chance.

"We are a premier league. As a premier league with sporting integrity, you have to give the competition its first right and be mindful some clubs will find it financially very difficult."

The New Saints owner Mike Harris hopes to see the season played to a finish

The problems

There is confidence from clubs that they will get through the financial problems brought by lockdown.

Yet while clubs are not as reliant on broadcasting money as those in other leagues, gate receipts and matchday revenue are significant.

As a result, some clubs are fearful about the idea of playing behind closed doors.

Penybont say they have written to the FAW to express such concerns, with the support of others in the league,

"Financially we rely not so much on supporters, but rely on income from the clubhouse. Without that we have no revenue," said Alan Whitely, a Penybont director.

Another issue is logistics given that the majority of clubs are not professional.

"Rhys Griffiths, our manager, is a fireman there are other players who work," Whitely said.

He also questions how around 20 players and staff could be allowed to gather in one dressing room, given social distancing rules.

The Oval is Caernarfon Town's home

"We are not trying to be obstructive," Whitely added.

"If there is a practical way of playing within the government guidelines then fine. But to make us play behind closed doors could be financially and logistically a non-starter."

All these potential issues come on the back of a period with no revenue coming in and questions over how future sponsorship and support will be impacted by businesses dealing with effects of lockdown.

The majority of Cymru Premier clubs have 3G pitches, often used as community hubs which bring in revenue, but they are currently out of bounds.

Caernarfon have pointed out that many clubs are supported by volunteers who help ensure games go ahead and grounds are manned, something that could be affected by any behind-closed-doors scenario or ongoing social distancing requirements.

Bala are among those to have utilised the furlough schemes on offer. Caernarfon - who have also been hit by a Wales C international due to take place at the The Oval being cancelled - said the FAW had been supportive and advised of grants they were eligible for, but stressed "it is a very difficult balancing act we have to juggle until we can get back to normality".

Connah's Quay manager Andy Morrison is another who feels the part-time nature of the league could make it impractical to complete the season.

"(Players) have jobs and will those jobs become priority when they have to go back to work? Will they have time to play football as well?" Morrison said earlier this month.

"I think it's going to be very difficult but for me it's so important it doesn't drag on into next season."

Andy Morrison is a former Manchester City player

The idea - as suggested for other top divisions - of games taking place at one venue or testing players would not be an option give the Cymru Premier's restricted finances.

There is an awareness from the association, too, of clubs having to pay players to play without being able to generate required revenue.

There are also complications when it comes to contracts - with players only tending to be committed to clubs until the end of May rather than the end of June, as in the English system

There is also the option to call an early finish to the season, but even that brings issues.

The New Saints' Harris believes the only alternative to completing the campaign would be to declare it null and void and submit last season's representatives in the appropriate European competitions.

But he added: "I would prefer to play it out, as nobody can take it from anybody if they go through to Europe. Sporting merit must be given a chance first of all."

It is not clear what criteria the FAW would use for sporting merit, or if there has been guidance from Uefa.

Decisions would also need to be made on the Welsh Cup, which is currently at the semi-final stage, with the winners qualifying for the Europa League.

Then there are the play-offs between sides in fourth and seventh who can claim the remaining European spot.

The FAW has shared working documents with all clubs as part of its attempt to find a solution for the resumption of football, while it is monitoring the situation - as well as developments in other top divisions across Europe - to try to find a way forward.

"Whatever happens and whatever decisions are made, we have to deal with it, take it on the chin, and make sure that come August we can start afresh and go again. It cannot carry on and hang over into the following season," said Morrison, whose side are hoping for a first title.

"To be the most consistent team in the league and then to have everything pulled from underneath you, it's a hard-luck story - but in the bigger picture it's not that significant."