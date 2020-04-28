SPFL warns that pushing for inquiry risks 'incalculable cost to game'

Rangers' Stewart Robertson was the only club-elected SPFL director not to put his name to the open letter

The SPFL says "the cost to our game will be incalculable" should Rangers, Hearts and Stranaer continue to push for an independent inquiry even if their proposal is voted down.

The three clubs have forced a 12 May extraordinary general meeting.

All 42 member clubs will be balloted at that EGM on whether an investigation is required into the league's handling of the resolution on ending the season.

The SPFL has called for "reconciliation and contrition from all parties".

In an open letter from six of the seven club directors on the SPFL board - the exception being Rangers' managing director Stewart Robertson - the league admits that not "everything has been done perfectly".

But it adds: "We are unaware of any impropriety or any disregard for appropriate qualities of corporate governance.

"All of the executive team retain our full support and admiration. Further recrimination and division will only decrease our chances of playing football matches in Scotland any time soon.

"We have each put our own self-interests behind us, to do what is best for Scottish football but have had to endure our professionalism and integrity as well as our compliance with our legal duties to the company being openly called into question."

The letter reiterates the SPFL's call for Rangers to produce the evidence which they claim to have of "a lack of fair play" in the voting process.

The Ibrox club have previously pledged to produce their evidence well in advance of the EGM.

A league-commissioned investigation into the SPFL communications surrounding Dundee's vote found no evidence of improper behaviour, but was dismissed by Rangers as "alarmingly failing to examine wider fundamental issues".

After Dundee retracted their no vote and backed the resolution, the lower leagues were called, giving the SPFL the power to end the Premiership early on the same points-per-game basis.

For a fresh external inquiry to be called, nine Premiership clubs, eight in the Championship, and 15 in Leagues One and Two combined need to vote in favour.

The SPFL says it will issue a "comprehensive Q&A document within the week" to address many of the "claims or questions that have been put into the public domain".