League of Ireland: Clubs to assess FAI proposal to return behind closed doors

Dundalk won last season's Premier Division title

League of Ireland clubs will assess a proposal by the Football Association of Ireland for a safe return to action behind closed doors.

Niall Quinn, interim deputy CEO of the FAI, said the document "offers a real platform for debate".

He added the Irish Government has the final say on when and how football returns.

Quinn said the FAI is committed to giving "the best financial proposition available" to clubs and players.

The League of Ireland was suspended on 12 March after five games in line with Government guidelines amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The FAI has been working with the National League Executive Committee and the Professional Footballers Association of Ireland to present a document to clubs and elite panel match officials.

Most of the guidelines focus on player safety and have been heavily influenced by FIFPro, the global representatives for professional footballers.

All clubs have been asked to assess the document, which incorporates all elements around the safe staging of games behind closed doors to ensure the health and safety of players, match officials and club employees and volunteers.

'This is a united effort'

"This document offers the clubs an insight into best practice for staging games behind closed doors," added Quinn.

"Analysis of the financial impact of playing behind doors is well underway with our clubs and we are examining potential revenue streams from live streaming and other sources.

"This is a united effort and we look forward to further engagement with the NLEC, the PFAI, the referees and the clubs themselves."

NLEC chairperson Noel Byrne said: "This working document is the next step in assessing what is best for Irish football if the HSE and the Government give the green light for a return to action, but behind closed doors.

"It is vital that we examine what is needed in the event of games going on in closed stadiums, from a health and safety perspective for all stakeholders and from a financial aspect as far as the clubs are concerned.

Byrne added the talks between the NLEC, the FAI and the PFAI have been "fruitful, positive and considered".

FAI interim deputy CEO Niall Quinn won over 90 caps for the Republic of Ireland

PFAI general secretary Stephen McGuinness the players' body "welcome the opportunity to be part of this very important debate".

He added: "Our players are keen to support the efforts of the FAI and the NLEC to examine a return to football in a manner that is safe for all involved be they players, match officials or club staff.

"This is very much a work in progress with all stakeholders working together towards the best solution possible for our game in the event of a closed doors recommendation from the HSE and Government."

The FAI and the NLEC are looking at alternative income streams for clubs in the event of a return to National League football behind closed doors, with live streaming opportunities under discussion.