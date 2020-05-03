Marshall Gillespie's top 10 Irish League managers of the last 40 years

The Monday night after the Irish Cup final would normally see the great and the good of Northern Ireland football come together for the annual NI Football end-of-season awards night.

One of the most coveted prizes of the night is the Manager of the Year trophy, which is currently held by Linfield boss David Healy.

There have been some fantastic managers in the Irish League and, here, NI stats man Marshall Gillespie picks out 10 of the best from the last 40 years.

It was a tough job, with Marshall keen that honourable mentions go to a few managers who did not make the list, such as Healy, Oran Kearney, Paul Kirk, Joe McAree, Nigel Best and Alan Fraser.

But we asked for a top 10, so in no particular order.....

Has there ever been a better manager in local football?

During Coyle's 32 years, he won an astonishing 48 trophies, making him the most successful manager in Irish League history.

At the age of just 29 he was initially appointed as player-boss of Linfield in November 1975. He did endure a couple of lean years to begin with at Windsor, but, once he made the breakthrough by lifting the Co Antrim Shield against 'Big Two' rivals Glentoran in 1977, it heralded a golden era for the south Belfast outfit.

Coyle went on to win an unparalleled 10 league titles with the Blues in just 12 seasons, as well as being crowned All-Ireland champions in 1981.

After 15 years of unrivalled success, which produced an incredible 30 trophies, the Linfield board took the decision to terminate Coyle's contract in 1990.

Over the next seven years he had a spell in the League of Ireland with Derry City, which was sandwiched in between two stints in the hot-seat at Ards.

In 1997 he took over at Glentoran and the Coyle magic worked again as he led them to three League Championships as well as four Irish Cups.

Coyle was to become one of the most successful Glens managers of all time by winning 16 trophies before his nine-year tenure at the Oval came to an end in 2006.

He did have a brief period in charge of Newry City and also returned for a couple of spells as caretaker boss of Glentoran before retiring in 2017.

David Jeffrey has been a manager for the best part of 23 years, but his passion and enthusiasm for the local game still remains undiminished.

After spending 10 successful years as a player at Linfield, Jeffrey took over as boss at Windsor Park in January 1997 following the resignation of Trevor Anderson.

For the next 17 and a half years, Jeffrey, along with his close friend and assistant Bryan McLaughlin, led Linfield to nine Irish League titles which included an unprecedented six League and Irish Cup doubles.

One of his stand-out achievements while with Blues was when they defeated Shelbourne, who were a full-time outfit, 2-0 at Tolka Park to lift the inaugural Setanta Cup in 2005 to become All-Ireland champions.

After winning 30 major trophies, one of the greatest motivators of his generation walked away from Windsor at the end of the 2013/14 season to be replaced by former Northern Ireland International Warren Feeney.

Jeffrey, who has won a record nine 'Manager of the Year' awards, was enticed back into management in 2016 by Ballymena United and, in his first full season with the Braidmen, guided them to victory in the League Cup with a win over Carrick Rangers.

After a distinguished and prolific career as a striker in the local game, Stephen Baxter was instilled as Crusaders boss on Valentine's Day 2005 to replace the outgoing Alan Dornan.

Although the Crues suffered relegation to the First Division in Baxter's first season at Seaview, the board stuck by him and he repaid their faith by returning the club back to the top flight at the first attempt.

Slowly, 'Stanley' began to lay the foundations of the squad that would capture the Irish Cup for the first time in 41 years in 2009.

In 2012 Crusaders became only the second Irish League team after Linfield to win the Setanta Cup, following a penalty shoot-out victory over Derry City at The Oval.

Further success followed when in 2015 and 2016, Baxter led the side to back-to-back titles for the first time in their history, the latter with an impressive total of 91 points.

Another league championship was secured in 2018 and a second Irish Cup the year after as Baxter continues to consistently and successfully rebuild the team as it strives to challenge for future honours.

Currently the longest-serving manager in the Irish League, he has also picked up the prestigious Manager of the Year award on two occasions.

He was once renowned for being Europe's longest-serving manager after spending an extraordinary 29 years in the Portadown dugout.

However, before Ronnie McFall became an institution at Shamrock Park, he cut his managerial teeth during a successful five-year spell at Glentoran.

The east Belfast outfit claimed the title under his stewardship in 1981, remaining undefeated throughout their 22-game league campaign.

McFall won a further five trophies with the Glens before he was controversially sacked by the club following a Boxing Day victory over Distillery in 1984.

He returned to the game after being offered the Portadown job in December 1986 and, within four years, he had built a side that secured the club's first ever Irish League title in 1990.

Thanks to McFall's shrewdness in the transfer market, where he signed strikers of the calibre of Stevie Cowan, Sandy Fraser and Vinny Arkins, the Ports continued to be a major force in local football throughout the 1990s.

In 2002 he assembled yet another entertaining and free-scoring team that clinched the Championship on the final day of a scintillating campaign following a 3-1 win over Cliftonville in front of a packed Shamrock Park.

The Ports suffered the ignominy of relegation in 2008 due to administration errors, but bounced back to the top flight immediately under McFall's leadership.

After 1,482 games in charge he resigned in March 2016. He did return for a brief period in 2018 to take over for a second time at the Oval before retiring from the game a year later.

Tommy Breslin's four-year tenure at Cliftonville oversaw the most successful period in the club's history.

At the club where he made his name as a player, Breslin took charge of affairs at Solitude in May 2011 and within six months he had secured his first trophy following a 2-1 Co Antrim Shield victory over Glentoran.

The next season the Reds ended their 15-year wait for a league success when they won the title by an eight-point margin ahead of north Belfast rivals Crusaders.

The unassuming Breslin then cemented legendary status at Solitude when the Reds successfully defended their title in 2014.

As well as collecting a hat-trick of League Cup wins for the club, another highlight during his reign was when Cliftonville entertained Scottish giants Celtic in a Champions League tie at Solitude.

After seven major trophies in four years, Breslin surprisingly stood down from his role in September 2015, though he did return for a two-game spell as caretaker in 2017.

In August 2019 the Northern Ireland football fraternity was stunned when he suddenly passed away at the age of just 58.

On retiring from the game he graced as a player for 14 years, Trevor Anderson became youth team coach at Linfield before successfully rising to the challenge of first-team manager in October 1992.

His first campaign in charge of the Blues could not have gone better as, come April, they were crowned champions for the 41st time.

Following a three-way tussle with Glenavon and Portadown, they successfully retained their title but only after defeating Glentoran at Windsor Park on a hugely dramatic final day of the season.

Just a week later Anderson's charges, who had earlier in the season won both the League and Budweiser Cups, completed the double with an Irish Cup victory over Bangor to cap an outstanding campaign for the former Manchester United winger.

In 1997, after eight trophies in four years, he took the surprising decision to quit the Blues to take up the role of Director of Football at First Division Newry Town.

Just two years later, though, he returned to management with Ards helping them regain their Premier League status in 2001.

In October 2002 League of Ireland side Dundalk persuaded him to leave Ards to take up a new challenge at Oriel Park. It was far from a successful venture, though, and after a run of bad results he resigned from his post in 2004.

When Roy Walker succeeded Jackie Hutton as Crusaders boss in September 1989, he went on to enjoy huge success with the Seaview outfit throughout the 1990s.

However, the former Luton Town apprentice had to wait three years before he celebrated his first trophy win - a County Antrim Shield victory over Glenavon in 1992.

In 1995 Walker had assembled a squad with just the right blend of youth and experience to defy all the pundits and end the Crues' 19-year long wait for a League Championship.

Two seasons later he repeated the feat and also added the League Cup to the Crues' trophy cabinet just for good measure.

Walker moved into the manager's chair at Glenavon after he stunned local football by quitting Crusaders at the end of the 1998/99 campaign.

A Mid-Ulster Cup win was all that Walker had to show for two seasons at Mourneview Park before he suddenly left the job in the summer of 2000 just two weeks prior to the start of the campaign.

Ballymena United enticed him back to management in 2008, though he stepped down from the job after he lost a League Cup semi-final to his former employers Crusaders in December 2011.

Marty Quinn may have taken charge of five clubs during his managerial career in the Irish League, but it will always be Cliftonville that he will be most closely associated with.

After hanging up his boots, Quinn's first crack at management came at Distillery where he had played more than 200 games, but his tenure at New Grosvenor was brief and he resigned after some indifferent results in 1989.

He returned to his first love Cliftonville where he first became assistant manager before accepting the challenge of first-team boss in 1994.

Quinn led the Reds to League Cup and Co Antrim Shield success before he famously brought the League Championship back to Solitude in 1998 after an 88-year gap.

After leaving Cliftonville, Quinn's next port of call was Coleraine and in his first season at The Showgrounds (1999/00) the Bannsider's finished runners-up behind champions Linfield.

In 2003 he won the Irish Cup with Coleraine, beating Glentoran 1-0 in the final and thus preventing the east-Belfast side from completing the double.

He resigned from the Coleraine job in 2008 and spent a season with Bangor before moving to the dugout at Mourneview Park for three years.

During a six-year period at The Oval, Tommy Jackson brought 16 trophies to the club making him one of the most successful managers in Glentoran's illustrious history.

The former Northern Ireland International, who won 35 caps for his country, had already had previous managerial experience, firstly in the League of Ireland with Waterford and then Crusaders before returning to the Glens where he had won two league titles as a player.

His first full season with the east Belfast outfit was phenomenal, not only did he win the league and cup double but he also added the Floodlit Cup and the Co Antrim Centenary Shield to the Oval trophy cabinet.

Under Jackson's guidance, Glentoran's dominance of local football continued in the late 1980s and early 90s, culminating in another championship success in 1992.

Despite this, though, he was sacked by the Glens in 1993 and then spent an unproductive 12 months in charge at Ballymena United

Gary Hamilton may not have won an abundance of honours during his nine years at the helm at Mourneview Park, but his transformation of the club has still been impressive.

A few doubts were cast when the former Blackburn Rovers striker took up the reigns as player-boss of the Lurgan Blues following the resignation of Marty Quinn.

However, Hamilton proved all the doubters wrong by winning the Irish Cup twice with victories over Ballymena United in 2014 and Linfield in 2016.

Under a stringent budget, he has done a quite magnificent job in steering the club to an incredible top-three finish in the league in four of the last five seasons, as well as qualifying for European football on a regular basis.

Over the years he has also reaped the benefit of his decision to concentrate on developing the club's youth policy which has seen the likes of Mark Sykes, Bobby Burns and Rhys Marshall rise through the ranks and move on to full-time football.

Due to the loss of a number of key players, Glenavon have struggled to maintain their high standards this term, but Hamilton certainly has the drive and determination to rebuild yet another team capable of challenging for honours.

How do you rank them? Do you agree with our list? Let us know using #BBCIrishPrem