Michael Robinson: Ex-Liverpool & Republic of Ireland striker dies aged 61

Robinson won the First Division, European Cup and League Cup with Liverpool

Former Liverpool and Republic of Ireland striker Michael Robinson has died at the age of 61.

Robinson, who was one of Spain's most recognisable sports broadcasters, was diagnosed with skin cancer in 2018.

"With tremendous sadness we tell you about Michael's passing," said a post from Robinson's account on Twitter.

"It leaves us with a great emptiness, but also countless memories, filled with the same love that you have shown for him."

The message added: "We will be eternally grateful to you for making this man so happy, he never walked alone. Thank you."

Robinson helped Liverpool win the league title, European Cup and League Cup during his only season with the Reds in 1983-84.

He also played for Preston, Manchester City, Brighton and Queens Park Rangers before settling in Spain after finishing his career with La Liga club Osasuna in 1989.

Robinson won 24 caps for the Republic of Ireland, scoring four goals.

A Liverpool statement said they were "deeply saddened" by Robinson's passing and the "thoughts of everybody" at the club "are with Michael’s family and friends at this sad time".

BBC Match of the Day presenter and ex-England striker Gary Lineker said: "Not only a fine footballer, but was also a great success post-football in Spain, having his own television show there for many years... and that is quite an achievement."

Spanish tennis legend Rafael Nadal tweeted a picture of him with Robinson along with a message.

He said: "We woke up with the sad news of the death of one of our own.

"You were the one who always made us happy about sport. We are grateful to you."

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu also paid tribute to Robinson.

He said: "The world of football will feel your loss deeply.

"Thank you for sharing your vision of football, your kindness and your intelligence with us."

And Spain's World Cup-winning goalkeeper Iker Casillas said: "Goodbye friend, it was a pleasure to share so many moments with you. You leave a big mark."

'Beloved throughout Spain'

Spanish football writer Andy West

Robinson really was truly beloved throughout Spain, and his passing has prompted a mass outpouring of sympathy and appreciation from fans, players and clubs.

Robinson's popularity stemmed from his brilliance as a pundit: he was fabulously insightful, making every word count and possessing a unique ability to explain complex tactical ideas in a straightforward and easily understood manner.

Robinson's broadcasts were also laced with an endearing sense of humour, allied with a natural charm and sense of fairness. His partnership with longstanding commentary box colleague Carlos Martinez will always be cherished by Spanish football fans.

He continued working until the end - his last game was last month's Champions League game between Liverpool and Atletico Madrid.

'The Liverpool legend that got in all the Spanish homes' - tributes paid to Robinson