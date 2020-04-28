SPFL reconstruction: 76% players back permanent revamp, says PFA Scotland

St Johnstone midfielder and PFA Scotland chairman Liam Craig says players want their voices heard on reconstruction

A clear majority of SPFL players - 76% of 692 respondents - want league reconstruction, according to a PFA Scotland survey.

The same ratio backs a permanent revamp, and 79% believe it should start next season.

A 14-14-14 structure was the most popular option, with 60% support, while 40% backed an expanded 14-10-10-10.

And 64% of members feel they are not consulted enough by the SPFL and Scottish FA on reconstruction.

The players' union will present the research to the SPFL taskforce, which is exploring a revamp of the leagues after the lower divisions were called early.

"It is the future of the game we play that is being debated, and we feel strongly that our opinion should be taken into consideration," said PFA Scotland chairman and St Johnstone midfielder Liam Craig.

PFA Scotland chief executive Fraser Wishart added: "While it is the governing bodies who make the decisions, players' opinions seem to be largely overlooked. We hope the working group will take the players' views into consideration."

The collective agreement of bottom-tier clubs to back a 14-14-14 proposal, which would prevent any other plan receiving the required 75% support, has been criticised by Clyde, Highland League winners Brora Rangers and Lowland League champions Kelty Hearts.

Hearts face relegation from the Premiership if reconstruction does not take place. The SPFL's resolution gives it the authority to end the Premiership early on the same points-per-game basis that condemned second-tier Partick Thistle and League One Stranraer to the drop.