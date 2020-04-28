Scottish gossip: Hearts, Kilmarnock, SPFL, Ross County, Aberdeen, Celtic, Rangers

The majority of Hearts' squad have agreed wage cuts of 10-30% to avoid their contracts being suspended, with two players still negotiating beyond Monday's 5pm deadline. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Kilmarnock owner Billy Bowie will back a 14-14-14 league reconstruction plan - but only if it is permanent. (Sun)

Ross County chairman Roy MacGregor predicts 60% of Scottish Premiership players face unemployment this summer. (Daily Record)

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes says the SPFL has to be given every chance to complete this season's Premiership fixtures. (Daily Record)

Celtic legend Henrik Larsson says he would love to relaunch his managerial career in Scotland. (Sun)

Rangers midfielder Steven Davis, 35, is interested in coaching after his playing career and says managing the Ibrox club or Northern Ireland would be the "ultimate". (Daily Record)