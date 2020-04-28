Rhyl FC: Supporters plan phoenix side for liquidating Welsh club

Belle Vue stadium has hosted football in Rhyl since 1900

Plans are underway to establish a new football club after Rhyl FC announced they are going into liquidation.

The establishment of a phoenix side will be led by Adam Roche - who was managing director of the old club - and another existing board member Tom Jamieson who will be interim chairman.

They will work with a newly established Rhyl Fans Association (RFA).

The 141-year-old original club announced on 21 April they were beginning a formal winding-up process.

Jamieson says he has already had positive meetings with the RFA and is clear "we can work together in a true spirit of collaboration to prepare ourselves for the start of a new era."

RFA Chairman Will Kearsley revealed fans had conducted their own ballot to agree a way forward.

"The results of the ballot showed a significant majority in favour of working alongside past board members." he said in a statement.

"This gave us the opportunity to enter discussions on how to proceed with the past board and initial meetings have been held.

"This has started a new chapter at Rhyl Football club, and we hope to steam roll ahead now to get all boxes ticked for the 20/21 season."

The old club announced in March that they could not meet financial obligations and required at least £175,000 external investment to continue.

They then said they received "no viable approach" before a self-imposed deadline.

The four-time Welsh Cup winners who were playing in the second-tier Cymru North blamed the financial impact of the coronavirus crisis for worsening their financial position.

Organisers of the potential new club say it will be "locally run for local people to ensure we continue Rhyl's proud footballing heritage and tradition".

They have received the backing of local MP, Dr James Davies.

The Member of Parliament for Vale of Clwyd has written to both the Welsh Assembly government and sought support for the new club from UK Minister for Sport, Tourism and Heritage, Nigel Huddleston.

The RFA say they already have in place initial funding to set-up the new club and are looking to appoint a management team, secure a ground and search for long term funding and sponsorship.