SPFL calls EGM after requisitions from Rangers, Stranraer and Hearts

The SPFL has called an extraordinary general meeting for 12 May after requisitions by Rangers, Hearts and Stranraer.

Rangers have called for an independent inquiry into the ballot on ending the lower-league season.

The Ibrox club have also stated they will produce evidence supporting their stance "well in advance" of a meeting.

A probe, commissioned by the SPFL, into Dundee's belatedly decisive vote found "no evidence of impropriety".

After Dundee retracted their no vote and backed the SPFL proposal, it was passed by an 81% majority of clubs, prematurely ending the Championship and Leagues One and Two because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The resolution also provided a mandate for the Premiership to also be cut short but the top flight could yet be played to a conclusion.

Rangers said the SPFL's investigation into Dundee's yes vote "alarmingly failed to examine wider fundamental issues" and suggested a broader inquiry can help restore "confidence" in the league body.

The Scottish Premiership outfit previously claimed to have a "dossier of evidence" and proof of clubs being "bullied" by the SPFL to vote in favour of the resolution.

The SPFL board said in a statement they had met on Monday "to consider requisitions by Heart of Midlothian FC, Rangers FC and Stranraer FC calling for an EGM to consider a resolution put forward by them".

"The board considered the request and has now called an EGM for 11am on Tuesday 12 May," the statement added.