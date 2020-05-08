Last-gasp heroics, 65-yard screamers & bicycle kicks - some of the great goals from keepers

Jimmy Glass's late volley saved Carlisle from relegation out of the Football League in 1999

Goalkeepers scoring goals - is there anything better in football?

The answer is no. An honourable mention goes to outfield players going in goal (but that’s an article for another day).

Friday is the 21st anniversary of one of football’s fairytale moments - Jimmy Glass’s strike which kept Carlisle in the Football League.

In his honour BBC Sport has looked at 10 memorable goalkeeper goals.

Glass saves Carlisle

Media playback is not supported on this device Jimmy Glass rescues Carlisle - 8 May 1999

One of the Football League’s all-time great moments. Carlisle, on the final day of the 1998-99 season, were facing relegation from the Football League unless they could find an injury-time winner against Plymouth. Jimmy Glass, making his third appearance of a loan spell from Swindon, went up for a corner and with the last kick of the game volleyed home a winner, which kept Carlisle in the league and relegated Scarborough instead. That was the peak of his career and he retired at the age of 27 before going on to work in IT and as a taxi driver. “It is quite difficult to understand your place in life from being this guy who will never be forgotten to being the guy worrying about your next bill,” he told BBC Sport in a 2013 interview.

Brignoli earns Benevento first point

Alberto Brignoli only made another five appearances for Benevento after his goal. He conceded 31 goals in his 13 Serie A games

Benevento won back-to-back promotions from Serie C to Serie A but then lost their opening 14 games in 2017 - the worst start to a season by any team in Europe’s top five leagues. That all changed when goalkeeper Alberto Brignoli came forward in the 95th minute of their game against Milan on 3 December 2017 and headed in the equaliser. “A knife wound would have been less painful than that goal,” said Gennaro Gattuso, who was in his first match as Milan boss. Read more from James Horncastle on Brignoli’s goal.

A bicycle kick!

Media playback is not supported on this device 'You have never seen anything like that in your life'

The best goal on this list. Maybe the best goal a goalkeeper has ever scored. Baroka goalkeeper Oscarine Masuluke struck an unbelievable bicycle kick from the edge of the box in injury time to rescue his side a point against Orlando Pirates in the South African Premiership in November 2016. It finished second - behind Olivier Giroud - in the 2017 Fifa Puskas Award.

Chilavert from his own half

Jose Luis Chilavert had a few tries at becoming the first goalkeeper to score in a World Cup without success

Jose Luis Chilavert scored a remarkable 67 goals - penalties and free-kicks - in his career, including eight international strikes for Paraguay and a hat-trick of penalties in an Argentine league game. We’ve got to pick one here - so let’s go for his 65-yard free-kick for Velez Sarsfield against River Plate in March 1996 after spotting the keeper off his line. If, say, Nick Pope scored it, you would wonder if he really meant it - but there is no doubt Chilavert did. He was a very colourful character and Colombia and Newcastle icon Tino Asprilla once had to persuade a hitman not to kill him.

Apologies to Rogerio Ceni, who scored 131 goals for Sao Paolo but not one special enough strike to make it onto your list.

Mweene scores at Afcon 2013

Kennedy Mweene scored two goals for Zambia, also scoring against Niger in 2015 Afcon qualifying

A very rare example of a goalkeeper scoring in a major tournament - and the only penalty on our list. Zambia were set to lose their 2013 Africa Cup of Nations group game to Nigeria when they won a late penalty. Kennedy Mweene came forward and placed his kick in the top corner. He had also scored in the shootout in the previous year’s final.

Schmeichel volleys home for Villa

Peter Schmeichel scored goals for four of the six clubs he played for (Hvidovre, Brondby, Manchester United and Aston Villa) and a penalty for Denmark in a friendly against Belgium

Can you believe it is 2004 since a goalkeeper scored "on purpose" in the Premier League? Peter Schmeichel was the first keeper to score in the league when he volleyed home in October 2001 in Aston Villa’s defeat by Everton (he made it 3-2 late on). It was one of Schmeichel’s 11 career goals. Brad Friedel came up for a corner to score in 2004 but the only three keeper goals since in the Premier League - Paul Robinson, Tim Howard and Asmir Begovic - have all been long punts up field.

See an animated version of Schmeichel’s goal on a very old-school BBC football page here.

Lehmann scores derby equaliser

We do not have any pictures of Jens Lehmann scoring sadly - but here he is coming forward in another Schalke-Dortmund match

A major derby. A crazy keeper. An injury-time equaliser. Jens Lehmann headed home to make it 2-2 for Schalke against Borussia Dortmund in the Revierderby in December 1997. He would later go on to play for Dortmund, as well as Arsenal.

Keeper scores late equaliser in Mexican final (Part One)

Moises Munoz saved the first penalty kick in the shootout after his dramatic leveller in 90 minutes

A goalkeeper scoring an equaliser in a title-deciding game? Yes please. The Mexican league is decided by a play-off final and Club America were set to lose the 2013 title to Cruz Azul until Moises Munoz came forward and scored a diving header. Granted it took a big deflection and some places have counted it as an own goal, but not us. For good measure he saved a penalty in the shootout as his team won the championship.

Keeper scores late equaliser in Mexican final (Part Two)

Alfredo Frausto scored a late equaliser and netted the winner in the shootout

This one had so many similarities with the last goal, we considered whether Alfredo Frausto and Moises Munoz should share an entry but no, let’s not be those guys. Just one year earlier in the Copa MX - the Mexican Cup (different to the league mentioned above) - there was also big drama. With Dorados set to knock out Correcaminos, Frausto came forward for an injury-time corner and smashed in a sweet volley. To make things even better he scored the winner in the shootout.

Butt scores… then gets lobbed

Hans-Jorg Butt's celebrations after scoring were short-lived

We all need a good laugh in these difficult times. So let’s end on the time Hans-Jorg Butt scored a 76th-minute penalty for Bayer Leverkusen against Schalke in a Bundesliga match in April 2004. Unfortunately for him he had not yet returned to his goalline when Mike Hanke lobbed him from the centre circle from kick-off. Luckily Butt’s Leverkusen won 3-2. Remarkably the German scored 36 penalties - including 26 in the Bundesliga in his career. He scored three Champions League goals - all against Juventus - all for different clubs (Hamburg, Leverkusen and Bayern Munich).

Want to watch some goalkeepers scoring that didn’t make our list? Of course you do. Here you go…

Media playback is not supported on this device Morris scores wonder goal as Glens win at Institute

Media playback is not supported on this device Goalkeeper scores from inside his own box

Media playback is not supported on this device Goalkeeper scores from inside his own box