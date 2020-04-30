Football Focus: Vote for which classic Premier League match highlights are shown

BBC Football Focus is giving you the chance to choose which classic Premier League match highlights are aired on the show.

Viewers can vote between the best of Liverpool's 4-3 win over Arsenal in August 2016, or Aston Villa's dramatic 3-2 win at Everton in December 2008.

Both options are fixtures which would have happened this weekend.

Watch Football Focus on Saturday, 2 May at 12:00 BST on BBC One to find out the winner.

The vote closes at 20:00 on Thursday.

Arsenal 3-4 Liverpool (14 August 2016)

When Philippe Coutinho eventually left Liverpool, fans feared the Reds would not be able to compete without him

One of the great Premier League opening-day fixtures, and a Philippe Coutinho masterclass.

Theo Walcott gave Arsenal the lead after having an earlier penalty saved by Simon Mignolet.

But Coutinho scored twice, including a sensational free-kick, with Adam Lallana and Sadio Mane also netting to put Liverpool 4-1 up.

Goals by Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Calum Chambers set up a tense finale.

The game was also memorable for shocking defending by both teams.

"We lacked experience at the back and we were physically short," said Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger. Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said "we switched off the machines" at 4-1.

Everton 2-3 Aston Villa (7 December 2008)

Everton and Aston Villa finished fifth and sixth respectively in the 2008-09 season

Anyone fancy some late drama?

Seconds after Joleon Lescott's acrobatic volley against his future club seemed to rescue Everton a 90th-minute point, Ashley Young's fine solo goal won it for Aston Villa.

They were the second goals of the game for Lescott and Young after Steve Sidwell had given Villa the lead after about 30 seconds.

Everton boss David Moyes admitted afterwards he "thought it was the final whistle after our equaliser".

Villa boss Martin O’Neill added: "Just when you thought the referee was going to blow the whistle, Young comes up with a world-class finish to win the match. I am ecstatic."