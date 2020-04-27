David Templeton: Hamilton Academical winger signs new two-year contract

David Templeton (right) is in his second spell at Hamilton

David Templeton has agreed a new two-year contract with Hamilton Academical.

The 31-year-old winger is in his second spell with the Scottish Premiership outfit, having returned in January from Burton Albion.

He had rejoined for the remainder of 2019-20 season, which has been suspended indefinitely because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Templeton has scored once in six Accies appearances this term, having netted 10 times in his first stint.