David Jeffrey: 'Put football to one side, it will have its time' - Ballymena manager

David Jeffrey has been manager of Ballymena United since March 2016

Ballymena United manager David Jeffrey says football authorities should not be tempted to "push on too quickly" with a return to action during Covid-19.

The Irish FA has extended its suspension of football in Northern Ireland until 31 May while many clubs have put players and staff on furlough.

"To press on without reference to the devastating effect of Covid-19 would be totally and utterly wrong," he said.

"Football will have its time but it is important to put it to one side now."

Jeffrey, who works as a senior social worker in east Antrim, added that "the good of society is much more important than football".

'Plan ahead when the time is right'

Reports indicate that the English Premier League may be preparing for a return to action in early June but Jeffrey warns against a premature resumption of activity in the game in Northern Ireland.

"I have spoken to other managers in our league and they are of the same mind," said the Sky Blues boss.

"For anyone who wants to push on too quickly go and speak to someone who has been bereaved and you will see how important football is - you will soon get your perspective right.

"It's about people losing their lives and the hurt and sadness and pain being experienced by so many families.

"The most important thing is we join together to make sure we beat Covid-19 as ultimately it is by our behaviour and being self-accountable and responsible that we hopefully can get coronavirus under control and beat it.

"It is right we look ahead and look forward to coming back and make necessary plans for this season and beyond when the time is right but we should only respond when the Government makes its declaration about how we proceed.

'Football put in perspective'

Jeffrey's extensive experience in social work has made him acutely aware of the mental and emotional challenges which many people are facing during the current lockdown to help combat the Covid-10 pandemic.

"Given the way things are at the moment as big a part as football plays in many people's lives it has maybe put football and sport into perspective.

"With people separated from families and friends and limited in what they can do and where they can go it's vitally important that people take care of their mental health and emotional wellbeing," explained the former Linfield manager.

"That's why I am so pleased that Sport NI came up with a hub for all sportspeople. If we can't look after ourselves then we can't look after one another.

"I see it as part of the responsibility of Brian McLoughlin and myself at Ballymena to look after the mental wellbeing of our players so we have set them little targets and challenges to do."