Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Morelos, Hearts, SPFL, Celtic

Ross County chairman Roy MacGregor says Rangers should produce the evidence they claim to have of SPFL wrongdoing (Sunday Mail).

And Hearts owner Ann Budge has also called on Rangers to produce the evidence they say they have from a whistleblower (The Scotsman).

Former Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers, now at Leicester City, is to make a move to sign Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos for a knockdown price (Scottish Sun).

Consensus is emerging around a 14-team Premiership for next season, though clubs disagree about the setup of the lower leagues (The Scotsman).

And Les Gray, co-chair of the SPFL reconstruction group, is confident clubs will have a "preferred option" to consider before the end of the week (The Herald - subscription may be required).

Most clubs will not back Rangers' calls for an independent investigation into the SPFL vote because it would cost too much amid a financial crisis (Scottish Sun).

Clubs are talking with government officials and broadcasters about how to facilitate games behind closed doors to avoid financial chaos (Scottish Sun).