Linfield Ladies become first NI women's team to be granted new European licence

Linfield captain Kirsty McGuinness lifted the Blues' fourth consecutive league title last season

Linfield Ladies have become the first Northern Ireland women's team to be granted a Uefa Women's Licence for the 2020-21 season.

The new licence is now a mandatory requirement for teams to compete in European competitions,

Linfield are the current Women's Premiership champions, having won four consecutive titles, and played in the Champions League last season.

The club licences are valid for one season only.

"There is little difference in the licensing of clubs between the male and female games so quite a bit of work has gone into the granting of it," said Linfield Ladies secretary Neil Morrow.

"Of course it's nice to be the first Northern Irish club to do so and allows us to carry on the preparations for competing against some top sides, hopefully continuing to improve results against them, before the format changes for the following year."

The 2020 Women's Irish Premiership season was due to start this month but has been postponed due to the coronavirus lockdown.