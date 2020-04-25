Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Gerrard, Celtic, Aberdeen, West Ham

Scottish gossip

The Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has accused the SPFL hierarchy of showing a "lack of energy" and being "desperate" to finish this season early (The Times - subscription required)

West Ham United are keen on signing Rangers and Scotland under-21 goalkeeper Robby McCrorie (Daily Record).

Celebrity Celtic fan Rod Stewart has hit out at Joey Barton after the former Rangers midfielder made comments on a podcast (Daily Record).

Former Ross County manager Derek Adams believes the Premiership should be declared null and void (The Herald).

Aberdeen have put plans for their new £50m stadium on hold due to the financial uncertainty caused by the coronavirus pandemic (Daily Record).

