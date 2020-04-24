Coronavirus and sport: Eredivisie cancelled because of pandemic

The Eredivisie - the top tier of football in the Netherlands - has been abandoned for the season with no title winners and no teams relegated.

The move comes after the national government banned major events until 1 September because of coronavirus.

Dutch football's governing body KNVB said "it has become impossible to play out the 2019-20 season".

Ajax led the table from AZ Alkmaar on goal difference with nine games left but will not be named champions.

Both Ajax and AZ Alkmaar will go into the Champions League qualifying stages.

