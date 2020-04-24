SPFL order investigation into Dundee vote and say "no evidence" of impropriety

An investigation commissioned by the SPFL into Dundee's vote on the resolution to end the lower leagues has found there is "no evidence of improper behaviour".

Rangers, Hearts and Aberdeen have all called for an independent inquiry into the whole process.

Dundee had submitted a no vote which the league initially said was never received, before changing to a yes.

That switch proved decisive and the lower leagues were finished early.

"Deloitte's examination of phone records, mobile communications (including texts) and email data has identified no evidence of improper behaviour by SPFL personnel concerning the submission of the Dundee FC vote," the SPFL's independent non-executive director Karyn McCluskey wrote in a letter to clubs.

"I hope that Scottish football will now focus on the significant issues that face our game, otherwise many clubs may not survive this period."

Rangers were the first club to call for an independent investigation after claiming they had evidence from a "whistleblower" of a lack of "fair play" as well as "bullying and coercion" of clubs to vote in favour of the proposals.

The Ibrox club called for the suspension of SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster and legal advisor Rod Mackenzie.

Hearts echoed the call for an inquiry with owner Ann Budge saying the league tried to "unduly influence" the outcome of the plans, and Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack said a probe was required to restore fans' faith in the process.

The inquiry commissioned by the SPFL and carried out by auditors Deloitte, looked at "the factual chronology relating to Dundee FC's return".

The resolution was backed by over 80% of Scotland's 42 senior clubs and gives the SPFL board the authority to prematurely end the Premiership.

The league's letter to clubs added the inquiry by Deloitte was ordered "to ensure complete probity and independence during this process".

