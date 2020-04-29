Andy Murray has inspired generation, says Scotland & Man City's Weir

Caroline Weir has not played a competitive match since the end of February due to the coronavirus crisis

Andy Murray "has inspired a whole generation" of Scots to play sport, says Scotland midfielder Caroline Weir.

The Manchester City midfielder became the first female footballer to sign for Murray's sports agency in March.

Compatriot Murray has won three Grand Slam titles, is a former world number one and has two Olympic gold medals.

"He has inspired a whole generation of not just tennis players, but all children, to play sports and be successful," Weir told BBC Sport.

"We met a few months ago and he's just a really cool guy - as you would expect. He's very humble and modest. He has been really helpful in any advice I might need or just being on the end of the phone.

"We spoke about the stuff he does for gender equality. It just came naturally to him and it was an interesting insight."

Weir has been facing the challenges of lockdown during the coronavirus pandemic, with her last match a 3-3 draw with title rivals Chelsea on 23 February.

The Women's Super League has been suspended, while the Olympics - in which Weir could have represented Great Britain - has been pushed back to next summer.

"We are about five weeks in now so we are kind of used to it," she said. "We have equipment to train and everything so it's just become the norm.

"It's obviously a bit sad that all these events are being postponed. People have worked so hard for a long time and [the Olympics] was something I was trying to work towards.

"But there is obviously bigger things going on in the world right now. It's something to look forward to next year."