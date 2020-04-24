Could 'mindfulness' prevent injuries in football?

A study of 160 young footballers by Abertay University suggests mindfulness techniques help reduce injuries

Could meditating, yoga and breathing exercises help footballers reduce the risk of injury? According to one study research, they can.

Sport scientists from Abertay University in Dundee were part of an international study which assessed its impact of mindfulness techniques on 160 elite youth footballers in Iran.

So what actually is mindfulness?

"It is a state of non-judging awareness," Abertay's Dr Luis Calmeiro explains.

"An acceptance of whatever is going on in our minds, in our thoughts, in our feelings, our body sensations."

"It is an ability to be paying attention in the present moment regardless of these internal states that we experience."

The players, all male and aged between 16 and 19, were split in to two groups with one - the experimental group - given mindfulness tasks to focus on.

Both had their training sessions and competitive fixtures monitored throughout the season.

"What we found was that those participants who were part of the experimental group actually had fewer injuries during the season we also found that the time they spent recovering from those injuries was less," Dr Calmeiro added.

"The other aspect was that those athletes who actually got injured were the athletes who had the lower scores of mindfulness.

"They had higher scores on anxiety and stress and they were also less able to control their attention, so this was pretty much what we expected to find."

Dr Calmeiro believes the findings should influence the practices of those in sport.

"I think the message of this study here is that the psychological intervention that is focussed on injury prevention can actually help not just with the issues associated with the financial burden for example of injuries.

"But it also helps the athletes to enjoy the experience more, and they actually improve the quality of their life."