Coronavirus: Cardiff City players agree three-month partial wage deferral

Cardiff City were ninth in the Championship table when football was suspended in early March

Cardiff City have reached agreement with their first-team players for a partial wage deferral for three months.

The club say the voluntary agreement will help "maintain financial stability" during the "unprecedented time of global economic concern".

Cardiff say the agreement was reached with the "greatest of will".

The Championship outfit says it has taken the step in order to support the club and protect the livelihood of its non-playing personnel.

Bluebirds manager Neil Harris and chief executive Ken Choo had already announced they would take wage cuts amid the Covid-19 lockdown.

The club also put a proportion of non-playing staff on the Government's furlough scheme.

Announcing the wage deferral, Choo said: "I'm pleased that our players have come together with us to make this significant financial gesture in support of our club and owner.

"We have a tightly-knit community within the club between our non-playing staff and players; this personal connection compelled our players to step forward and do what they have done, and I'd like to say how proud of them I am for doing this.

"We look forward to returning to the normality of sport in the not-to-distant future but, until then, will continue to do all we can to protect the infrastructure of our club and community."