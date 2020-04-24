Phil Neville: England women's boss confirms he will leave role in July 2021

Phil Neville says there is "plenty to work on" as it was confirmed he will leave his role as England women's manager in July 2021.

Neville was set to lead Team GB into this summer's Olympic Games, before taking control of the Lionesses at the Women's Euros on home soil in 2021.

But both events have been delayed by a year because of the coronavirus crisis.

The Football Association said it wanted the same coach to lead the Lionesses at the Euros and the 2023 World Cup.

"I am looking forward to getting back to work with the team as soon as possible," said former England international Neville.

"We have a fantastic squad of players and there is plenty to work on as we look to progress as a team going into 2021."

