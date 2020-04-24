Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Aberdeen, Celtic, SPFL, Uefa

Rangers have backed Aberdeen's call to look at ways to finish the season after director of football Ross Wilson wrote to the SPFL (Daily Record).

The SPFL board will meet on Monday in light of Uefa's guidance on ending leagues, but are highly unlikely to end the Premiership a that stage(Scottish Sun).

The Premiership season will remain alive into May as the SPFL awaits a confirmation letter from Uefa they can end the season early (The Times - subscription required).

Celtic fans have been told stick to lockdown rules and stay away from Celtic Park even if their team are crowned champions (Scottish Sun).

Stephen Robinson of Motherwell, Tommy Wright of St Johnstone, and former Hearts assistant Austin MacPhee are all in the running to become the next Northern Ireland manager (Daily Record).

Gillingham are keen to make a loan move for Hearts midfielder Olly Lee permanent (Edinburgh Evening News).