Jose Mourinho & David Moyes volunteer to help deliver fruit & vegetables

Jose Mourinho (left) and David Moyes ave been doing their bit for the community

David Moyes and Jose Mourinho have swapped delivering team talks for delivering vegetables to help those in need during the coronavirus lockdown.

West Ham United boss Moyes became a volunteer delivery driver after noticing an advert in his local grocer.

His Tottenham Hotspur counterpart Mourinho is helping to grow food at the club's training ground before it is distributed to those in the local area.

"We fight this pandemic together," said the Spurs boss.

With football suspended indefinitely, Spurs have converted their Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for use by the NHS and as a food distribution centre.

Fresh fruit and vegetables grown at the Premier League side's training ground, which would usually be eaten by the players, is now being donated to the local community.

Mourinho has volunteered to work at the club's Enfield training base before transporting the food to the stadium ready for distribution.

In a video message on social media, the 57-year-old Portuguese said: "I hope everyone is keeping well and of course I'd like to thank all our frontline heroes for the incredible work they are doing to keep us safe at this time."

Meanwhile, Moyes had left London for his family home in Lancashire when he spotted the opportunity to help.

“When the coronavirus first hit here, I was in a fruit and veg shop in the village,” the Scot, 56, told Talksport. "There was a thing up in the window that drivers were needed.

"So I volunteered, as my wife was away at the time and I was on my own.

“All I was doing was ­dropping it at the door, knocking and then going away. It was beautiful big boxes of fruit and veg.

"I was really enjoying it. Going back to the shop to get ­another lot and then filling the car up."

Former Southampton and England striker James Beattie has also done his bit for the community, volunteering to deliver food parcels in conjunction with the club's charity the Saints Foundation.