World Cup Rewind - watch England's 2018 last-16 win over Colombia

Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights: Colombia 1-1 England (3-4 pens)

Get your waistcoats at the ready - this weekend we are going back to the summer of 2018 for another instalment of ‘is football coming home?’.

We’ll be showing England's last-16 World Cup tie against Colombia from 15:00 BST on Sunday, 26 April.

All you need to do is get the snacks and drinks sorted, find that old shirt and maybe have a box of tissues at the ready, just in case of an emotional penalty shootout.

Here's why you should watch.

A battling win

This may well have been a highly dramatic affair but it was also one with a smattering of the dark arts thrown in to boot.

The tough physical exchanges even spread to the technical area when Raheem Sterling was shoulder charged by a Colombia coach on his way to the dressing room at half time.

And England midfielder Jordan Henderson took one on the chin literally, when Colombia’s Wilmar Barrios headbutted him.

But, while Barrios escaped with a yellow card, Colombia were punished when Carlos Sanchez’s attempts at a wheelbarrow race with Harry Kane brought a penalty that the England captain duly converted.

Of course in keeping with the tone of the game, the protests were vehement and Colombia left-back Johan Mojica decided to kick lumps out of the penalty spot during the wait.

England were far from angelic mind. Both Henderson and Harry Maguire left themselves open to accusations of being over-theatrical and there were also some tasty challenges from the men in red.

Gareth Southgate (right) was credited with helping a 35% rise in waistcoat sales during the tournament

England end penalty pain

Jordan Pickford saves. Eric Dier scores. The Three Lions win a World Cup penalty shootout.

If only it had always been so simple, as those of you who have followed England for a while or who tuned into our replay of the Italia 90 semi-final with West Germany can probably testify.

England had only won one of their seven shootouts at major tournaments when Gareth Southgate’s side faced another test of nerve in Moscow.

But this, their first penalty shootout win at a World Cup, sparked joyous scenes around the country and left former skipper Gary Lineker in tears.

It’s easy to forget that Jordan Henderson actually had his spot-kick saved just to add to the tension.

And there was still more euphoria and emotion to come, as England went on to march past Sweden in the quarter-finals.

Kane’s golden touch

By the time England faced Colombia in the last 16, forward Kane had already scored five times and had the biggest individual goal-scoring prize of all in his sights - the World Cup's Golden Boot.

His penalty against Colombia (his third at the finals) took his tally up to six, as he equalled Gary Lineker's England record for number of goals in a tournament, set in 1986.

And it also ensured he would go on to become the second Englishman to be the top scorer in a World Cup since Lineker.

Not bad given French duo Antoine Griezmann and Kylian Mbappe, Russia's Denis Cheryshev, Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo and Belgium's Romelu Lukaku, all finished the tournament on four goals.