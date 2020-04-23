The Queen of the Oval - Morgan Day meets Morgan Day

An unsuspecting American has been dubbed as the "Queen of east Belfast" after being caught up in Glentoran fans' annual Morgan Day celebrations.

Morgan Day, from Oklahoma, was inadvertently tweeted by fans from the Oval outfit 15 years after Chris Morgan's iconic late title-deciding goal against rivals Linfield.

Instead of blanking her newfound fame in Northern Ireland, Morgan has embraced her new title and has even pledged her allegiance to the east Belfast club, who in turn have adopted her as their latest supporter.

Let's take a look at how Morgan Day took a rather bizarre, yet hilarious, turn in true Irish League Behaviour style.

If, like Morgan Day, you want to find out more about Morgan Day, then you can read more here.