Sabri Lamouchi: Nottingham Forest head coach in talks over new deal

Sabri Lamouchi (right) has led Nottingham Forest to fifth in the table and with the chance of reaching the Championship play-offs for the first time since 2011

Nottingham Forest head coach Sabri Lamouchi is in talks with the club over a new long-term contract.

The 48-year-old Frenchman joined the Championship side last summer on an initial one-year deal.

Lamouchi, his staff and the club's board have also taken "significant" pay cuts during the coronavirus outbreak, reports BBC Radio Nottingham.

He had led Forest to fifth in the Championship with nine games left, prior to the lockdown in mid-March.

Lamouchi, who has also managed Rennes and the Ivory Coast, became Forest's 13th full-time boss in just over eight years when he replaced Martin O'Neill in June 2019.