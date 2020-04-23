Hibernian: New home shirt to bear 'Thank you NHS' logo

Fans will be asked to pay £5 to have the logo on their shirt, with proceeds going to the NHS

Hibernian's home shirt will bear the message "Thank you NHS" next season.

The kit - on sale in July - is part of the club's drive to raise a six-figure sum for NHS charities and recognise the "heroic" efforts of health staff during the coronavirus crisis.

Fans will be asked to pay £5 to have the logo applied, with profits going to Edinburgh & Lothians Health Foundation.

Hibs' first home Scottish Premiership game will be "Thank You NHS Day" with hundreds of health workers as guests.

The club will also donate at least 100 tickets to NHS staff for every home match throughout the season.

Hibs chairman Ronald Gordon said: "In sport we celebrate our heroes and our stars. The NHS have shown they are our true heroes and our stars - they have valiantly cared for and nurtured us through the most difficult and challenging health crisis of our lives.

"Their efforts on behalf of all of us, which still continue today, have been magnificent and Hibernian wants to say thank you and celebrate them in the most meaningful way that we can."

The initiative was welcomed by Scotland's public health minister Joe FitzPatrick, who added: "I applaud the club for this wonderful idea - it highlights the positive impact football can have on a range of issues."