Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Aberdeen, Cormack, Wright

Former Rangers player Ronald de Boer says Celtic deserve to be crowned champions if the season is finished early (Scottish Sun).

Auchinleck Talbot manager Tommy Sloan says his side won't be celebrating after being handed the league title despite being 12 points off the top of the West Region Premiership (Daily Record).

On-loan Rangers forward Ianis Hagi says he is determined to stay at Ibrox and fight for the Premiership title should football resume (Scottish Daily Mail).

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack wants Uefa to stop dithering and make a decision on the football season (Daily Record).

Hearts manager Daniel Stendel says club owner Ann Budge feels she is fighting a lone battle trying to save the club from relegation (Edinburgh Evening News).

St Johnstone boss Tommy Wright is the frontrunner to replace Michael O'Neill as Northern Ireland manager (The Courier).