Phil Neville: England women's boss to leave role
-
- From the section England
Phil Neville is to leave role as England women's manager next summer.
The 43-year-old former Manchester United defender was appointed in January 2018.
He led England to a first SheBelieves Cup title in 2019 before a fourth-place finish at the World Cup that summer.
But since last year's quarter-final win over Norway, the Lionesses have lost seven of 11 games and failed to retain their SheBelieves Cup title in March.
More to follow.