Phil Neville: England women's boss to leave role

Phil Neville is to leave role as England women's manager next summer.

The 43-year-old former Manchester United defender was appointed in January 2018.

He led England to a first SheBelieves Cup title in 2019 before a fourth-place finish at the World Cup that summer.

But since last year's quarter-final win over Norway, the Lionesses have lost seven of 11 games and failed to retain their SheBelieves Cup title in March.

More to follow.