Coronavirus: Former FA executive Bevington says Scottish football needs consensus

Bevington is the former director of communications at the FA and managing director of Club England

The former English FA executive Adrian Bevington says he has "empathy" for the SPFL and SFA as they plot a way through the crisis inflicted by the coronavirus pandemic.

A controversial resolution to curtail the lower leagues -and potentially the Premiership - was passed amid calls for an investigation.

The league has the power to end the top flight if it cannot be finished.

And a working group is looking at league reconstruction for next season.

"People understandably are trying to protect their own interests in what are incredibly unique circumstances," said Bevington, who has worked in football administration for two decades, including at the FA as Club England managing director and communications director.

"When it comes to relegation and promotion, the financial implications of that are massive so it is understandable that there is such an emotive debate going on, and that is part of the tribalism of football.

"However, they have to reach a consensus because coming out of this, football has such a crucial role in the community, that will become increasingly important when we are through this dreadful period."

Scottish football has been suspended indefinitely since 13 March and play will not resume until after the 10 June at the earliest.

Some countries, including Germany, are looking at resuming their season behind closed doors from next month, with Uefa strongly believing that top flight campaigns should be finished.

However, European football's governing body did say it would consider "special cases" for cancelling, and their executive committee meets on Thursday to determine the way forward.

Asked what he would want to hear come out of Uefa's discussions if still at the FA, Bevington said: "I don't think it is the time to call the season personally, at the moment if you look around Europe there are so many different stages as to where the coronavirus is and its management process."

"The key point here is, if Uefa say you have got to play by a certain point and that is your cut off point, can that be done?

"My preference all the way through this has been if we can find a way to conclude the season we should try and do that, and even if that means coming back very late in the summer to cram the games in for a very short period of time."