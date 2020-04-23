Football Focus vote: Man Utd 3-3 Southampton or Tottenham 4-5 Arsenal

BBC Football Focus is giving you the chance to choose which classic Premier League match highlights are aired on the show.

Viewers can vote between the best of Manchester United’s 3-3 draw with Southampton in 1999 or Arsenal’s 5-4 win at Tottenham in 2004.

Both options are from games involving teams who would have faced each other this weekend.

Watch Football Focus on Saturday, 25 April at 12:00 BST on BBC One to find out the winner.

The vote closes at 20:00 on Thursday, 23 April.

Manchester United 3-3 Southampton (25 September, 1999)

Massimo Taibi's short-lived Manchester United career will be best remembered for his howler against Southampton

Manchester United had started their season in fine form but were still searching for a permanent replacement for goalkeeper Peter Schmeichel, when Southampton arrived at Old Trafford.

The Dane’s departure, after helping the club to the Treble, had left a void that needed filling. Step forward Massimo Taibi, a £4.5m acquisition from Italian club Venezia.

Taibi could do little to prevent Marian Pahars’ superb opener for the Saints. And normal service appeared to have been resumed when Teddy Sheringham and Dwight Yorke scored for United.

But then came Taibi's nightmare moment, with the Italian allowing Matt le Tissier's tame effort to squirm under him and trickle in for an equaliser.

While Yorke and Le Tissier both scored again in a superbly entertaining game, Taibi's clanger was the main talking point and he would play just one more game for United before being packed off back to Italy to join Reggina.

Tottenham 4-5 Arsenal (13 November, 2004)

Freddie Ljungberg and Patrick Vieira were both on the scoresheet in a thrilling north London derby

Anyone fancy watching a nine-goal thriller between fierce north London rivals at the old White Hart Lane?

Remember Martin Jol anyone? Well this was his first Premier League game in charge of Spurs and he looked to be getting off to the perfect start when Noureddine Naybet volleyed the hosts ahead.

But Thierry Henry levelled in first-half injury time and Lauren's penalty put Arsenal in front shortly after the break.

Patrick Vieira added Arsenal’s third before Jermain Defoe responded for the home team. Freddie Ljungberg restored the Gunners’ two-goal lead before Ledley King again raised hopes of a Tottenham revival.

Robert Pires then hit Arsenal's fifth before Freddie Kanoute’s late strike completed the scoring in a topsy-turvy contest that averaged a goal just over every six minutes in the second half.