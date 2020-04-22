Jimmy Goodfellow: Former Cardiff City manager dies aged 76

Jimmy Goodfellow was a Cardiff stalwart for the best part of two decades

Former Cardiff City manager Jimmy Goodfellow has died aged 76.

He played for Port Vale, Workington, Rotherham United and Stockport County before retiring in 1979.

Goodfellow began his coaching career with Newport County as assistant to Len Ashurst and followed him to Cardiff in 1982.

He was named joint caretaker manager of the Bluebirds in 1984 before becoming permanent boss for a short spell during the 1984/85 campaign.

Following time at Sunderland and Plymouth Argyle, Goodfellow returned to Ninian Park under Frank Burrows as the club's physiotherapist in 1986 and undertook a number of responsibilities until the late nineties.

In 1998, Goodfellow, then aged 55, was given a testimonial by Cardiff against Manchester United at Ninian Park, coming on for the final few minutes of the fixture.