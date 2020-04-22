Aberdeen ask clubs to delay ending season and consider completing campaign

Aberdeen's last game was a 3-1 win against Hibernian on 7 March

Aberdeen want to delay any decision on finalising Premiership league positions until the club undertakes a feasibility study on completing 2019-20 fixtures.

Dons chairman Dave Cormack has written to the 11 other top-flight clubs, the SPFL board and the Scottish FA.

The Scottish government says playing matches behind closed doors is highly unlikely for now amid the ongoing coronavirus lockdown.

But the government has agreed to be part of a consultation on this issue.

The SPFL has the power to curtail the Premiership, the lower leagues having already ended, and say they and the SFA are "drawing on a wide range of expertise and advice as we draw up plans for the future resumption of matches and we welcome input from all clubs".

In his letter, seen by BBC Scotland and verified by Aberdeen, Cormack wrote: "We urge the board to wait until the consultation can be informed by the outcome of our work.

"In discussions with colleague clubs, there appears to be a strong desire to at least investigate how we can deliver this while protecting as far as possible the integrity of season 2020-21 commencement and the broadcasting and commercial commitments that go side by side with this.

"There are many reasons to explore solutions for fulfilling the remaining League matches, not least maintaining the sporting integrity of the competition, the fulfilment by clubs to their supporters of season ticket value, likewise clubs' sponsors and partners, minimising the risk to our central broadcasting and sponsorship contracts, and finally satisfying Uefa that our best endeavours have been made to complete our season and maintaining Scottish clubs' presence in European competition."

Cormack adds the Dons would be grateful for any assistance the SPFL can offer and that they will distribute the results and discuss with the executive of the SPFL their findings.

Several European associations have already started drawing up plans to play their domestic matches behind closed doors and Uefa is adamant that plans are progressing to finish the Europa and Champions League in August.

The Dutch FA "intends not to continue" the Eredivisie season after the national government extended a ban on major events until 1 September while Germany's Bundesliga will reportedly resume their season behind closed doors next month.

Aberdeen's letter: Four key areas