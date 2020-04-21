Rhyl football club begin winding up process amid financial crisis

Belle Vue stadium has hosted football in Rhyl since 1900

Former Welsh champions Rhyl FC are set to bring an end to their 141-year history after announcing plans to close the club.

The North Wales side confirmed they had begun a winding up process.

Directors cited the financial impact of the coronavirus crisis as a reason for what they called a difficult decision.

Chairman Paul Higginson said: ''This is a very emotional day for everyone connected with the club - we are all fans and feel it deeply."

The four-time Welsh Cup winners - currently in the second-tier Cymru North - had warned recently they could not meet financial obligations and required significant external investment to continue.

After a self-imposed deadline passed with "no viable approach", the statement confirmed that they had initiated the winding-up of the company.

The club's statement read: "The difficult decision was taken by the board of directors after considering the financial impact of the suspension of all football activities due to the unprecedented impact of Covid 19, the unwillingness of the ground's owner to consider either a long lease or sale on market terms and the ongoing fixed costs with no income prospects."

Rhyl admitted they were offered support from the Football Association of Wales, but it would not be enough to save the club having recently admitted they would need £175,000 of investment to offer long-term security.

They added that five approaches of investment were either deemed not viable or were withdrawn without any financial proposal made.

Fans had begun raising money to help the club that can cite the likes of Lee Trundle and Barry Horne as former players, with suggestions already that a phoenix club could be formed.

Higginson added: "The town has a very proud footballing history and a very determined character and I have no doubt that a very strong new club will rise from this low."