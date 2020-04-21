Transfer rumours: Coutinho, Sancho, Werner, Bale, Karius, Jimenez

Chelsea are close to signing Barcelona and Brazil midfielder Philippe Coutinho, 27, who is on loan at Bayern Munich. (Sun)

England and Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho, 20, who has been linked with Manchester United, was on the verge of a move to Old Trafford from Manchester City back in 2017. (Mirror)

RB Leipzig and Germany forward Timo Werner could be preparing for a move to the Premier League by taking English lessons, with Liverpool and Chelsea both interested in the 24-year-old. (Mirror)

Jorginho's agent says they will enter talks about a contract renewal with Chelsea after there were rumours the Italy midfielder, 28, would follow former manager Maurizio Sarri to Juventus. (Calciomercato - in Italian)

Real Madrid are now set to keep Gareth Bale for another season. The 30-year-old Wales winger looked certain to leave the club because of his uneasy relationship with manager Zinedine Zidane. (Sun)

Real are prepared to offer up Serbia striker Luka Jovic, 22, to Napoli in an attempt to bring down the £70m price of 24-year-old Spain midfielder Fabian Ruiz, who is also a target for Manchester City. (Mail)

Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius, 26, could be set for an early return to Anfield from Turkish club Besiktas after making a complaint to Fifa over unpaid wages by his loan club. (Evening Standard)

Tottenham will target West Ham centre-back Issa Diop, 23, and Wolves and Mexico striker Raul Jimenez, 28, in a £96.9m transfer move. (Football365)

Manchester City are interested in Brighton's 22-year-old centre-back Ben White, who is on loan with Leeds. (The Athletic, via Sports Illustrated)

Ex-Newcastle defender Warren Barton thinks the Magpies' new owners will sack manager Steve Bruce and replace him with former Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino. (Express)

Monaco and Spain midfielder Cesc Fabregas, 32, has hinted at a move to Major League Soccer, saying he’s a fan of the league. (Sun)