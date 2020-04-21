Serge Aurier and Moussa Sissoko: Tottenham players filmed training together

Serge Aurier (left) posted a video of himself training with Moussa Sissoko

Tottenham Hotspur will talk to Serge Aurier and Moussa Sissoko after the pair trained together despite the coronavirus restrictions.

Right-back Aurier posted a video on social media - since deleted - of him wearing a mask while running shuttles and sitting next to midfielder Sissoko.

UK government guidelines say you can only exercise on your own or with people you live with.

It is the third time Spurs staff have been caught doing something similar.

Manager Jose Mourinho was pictured holding a one-on-one training session in a park with midfielder Tanguy Ndombele.

Team-mates Ryan Sessegnon and Davinson Sanchez have also been filmed running side-by-side.