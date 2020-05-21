Sportscene pundit Steven Thompson picks his Premiership award winners

Media playback is not supported on this device The best goals of the Scottish Premiership season

There was no bus parade through packed streets. No ticker tape cascading down on to a pitch. But the peculiar nature of Celtic's title win won't diminish the achievement in the eyes of all connected with the club.

Similarly, there will be no real fanfare around Sportscene pundit Steven Thompson's selections for his player, young player and manager of the year.

Michael Stewart is known for disagreeing with Thommo on the studio sofa, but do you?

Odsonne Edouard - Celtic

His most profitable season in a Celtic shirt with 22 league goals in just 27 games. By comparison, Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos has scored only 12.

At age 22, Edouard has more improvement but come but his skill levels are incredible. The French striker has pace, ice-cool finishing ability and never looks flustered. He edges the award ahead of team-mate Callum McGregor, who comes a close second. The midfielder is Celtic's Mr Consistency and so versatile.

Rangers had contenders until their post-December slump - Ryan Jack has become a vital cog in Steven Gerrard's side - while Motherwell also have a few, most notably centre-back Declan Gallagher.

Allan Campbell - Motherwell

This is the hardest one to call. Ali McCann has been a model of consistency and a rock in the middle of the park for St Johnstone, while 17-year-old Aaron Hickey has shown leadership and maturity in a number of positions in a defective Hearts team. Lewis Ferguson of Aberdeen plays with the composure of a 28-year-old.

But I'm giving it to Motherwell's Allan Campbell. Most of his team-mates get the plaudits and adulation, but he is the epicentre of the side.

The midfielder covers so much ground winning tackles and being industrious. But he also can play and we've seen more of that side of him this season.

Neil Lennon - Celtic

Won the first trophy of the season - the League Cup in December - but his award comes from Celtic's post-January form.

After the disappointment of losing the new year Old Firm derby the pressure was piling up on Lennon. But he changed shape, galvanised his team and reinvigorated striker Leigh Griffiths.

Celtic's haul of 28 points from 30 this year meant their ninth successive title was a certainty. And a quadruple treble was looking possible with the club through to the Scottish Cup semi-finals.

A big mention as well for Gary Holt, who continues to work wonders at Livingston on a tight budget, and Stephen Robinson at Motherwell. To be without David Turnbull and still have the Fir Park club sitting third is an incredible achievement.