Bristol City: Championship club's players agree wages deferral for three months

Lee Johnson's side are seventh in the Championship table

Bristol City players are to defer a percentage of their wages for three months amid the coronavirus pandemic.

All staff at the Championship club have accepted a temporary salary reduction.

“These are challenging and difficult times,” City chief executive Mark Ashton said.

“But we believe these measures will safeguard our financial stability and help us come through this period in the best possible position for when football resumes.”

The Robins have not played since 7 March, with professional football in England currently suspended indefinitely.

And they will also be placing some non-playing personnel on furlough leave.

“Lee [Johnson, Bristol City head coach] and I have spoken to every player and also to many staff affected and we have been impressed with how understanding they have been and the recognition that we are all in this difficult situation together,” Ashton told the club website.

“Without doubt, next season will be one of austerity for everyone but I believe Bristol City’s principles of sustainability through prudent financial management will see us through.”

Robins captain Bailey Wright said it was “only right” the first-team squad deferred part of their wages to help the club’s financial position.

“As a playing group we feel it is important that we contribute to the cause,” the 27-year-old central defender added.

“Everybody at the club is making sacrifices.”

The Ashton Gate club have also deferred supporters’ first direct debit payment for season ticket cards for the 2020-21 campaign from 1 May until 1 June.